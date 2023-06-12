Melania? A mystery female Donald Trump family member helped him hide classified docs

A female member of former US president Donald Trump's family was involved in decisions over how to handle classified US government documents that he took from the White House, prosecutors said as the historic indictment unsealed this week. Authorities alleged that an unnamed family member gave instructions to Donald Trump's aide Walt Nauta as he was preparing to sneak away documents that he did not wish to give back. Donald Trump walks with Melania Trump.(File)

The allegation widens the circle of people who may have had unauthorised influence over sensitive information on US nuclear weapons, military plans and foreign relations. The identity of the family member remains a mystery with the only clue being that Walt Nauta allegedly addressed her as "ma'am".

ABC News reported that the woman was likely to be Melania, citing sources. Donald Trump is facing 37 criminal charges including willfully retaining national defence information, conspiracy to obstruct justice, concealing a document in a federal investigation, and false statements and representations.

Prosecutors claimed that the former US president wanted to keep hold of some documents in defiance of a legal order to give them back, storing them at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Although Donald Trump denied all the charges and said that he is "an innocent man" who is suffering because of "a hoax" contrived by his political enemies.

According to the indictment, Donald Trump's family member became involved just day before a lawyer was due to search his storage room for classified documents. Donald Trump allegedly asked Walt Nauta to remove 64 boxes from their storage room when the family member allegedly texted the latter, "Good afternoon, Walt. Happy Memorial Day! I saw you put boxes to POTUS' room. Just FYI, and I will tell him as well: not sure how many he wants to take on Friday on the plane. We will NOT have room for them. Plane will be full with luggage. Thank you!"

Will Nauta replied, "Good afternoon ma'am. Thank you so much. I think he wanted to pick from them. I don't imagine him wanting to take the boxes. He told me to put them in the room and that he was going to talk to you about them."

The indictment says nothing more about who this family member might have been.

