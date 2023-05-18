Member of Harry-Meghan’s security on ‘chaotic’ car chase: ‘Could've been fatal'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's spokesperson said that a relentless pursuit by paparazzi unfolded after the couple and the Duchess' mother Doria Ragland attended an awards ceremony in New York. The “two-hour-long” chase resulted in multiple near collisions involving “other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers", the couple said in a statement.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan exit Manhattan’s Ziegfeld Ballroom.(AP)

“Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi. This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers,” the spokesperson said.

Member of their security team, Chris Sanchez, told CNN that he “had never” come close to the chaos he experienced.

“What we were dealing with was very chaotic. There were about a dozen vehicles: cars, scooters and bicycles. The public [was] in jeopardy at several points. It could have been fatal. They were jumping curbs and red lights. At one point they blocked the limousine and started taking pictures until we were able to get out," Chris Sanchez said.

The New York Police said in a statement, “On Tuesday evening, May 16, the NYPD assisted the private security team protecting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

“There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries or arrests in regard," the statement read.

