Indian-origin cab driver gave Harry, Meghan ride after ‘chase’: What he said

A New York City cab driver- Sukhcharn Singh- drove Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle for about 10 minutes soon after the couple were chased by paparazzi. The couple were clearly nervous during the short journey, the Indian-origin driver told BBC. New York City cab driver Sukhcharn Singh poses for a photo with his taxi in the Queens borough of New York.(AP)

He picked them up at a local police precinct in Midtown Manhattan and was witness to only some part of the drama. Not calling his drive a dangerous chase by photographers, he said, “I was on 67th Street and then the security guard hailed me. Next thing you know, Prince Harry and his wife were hopping into my cab.”

“We got blocked by a garbage truck, and all of a sudden paparazzi came and started taking pictures. They looked nervous, I think they were being chased the whole day or something,” he said, adding, “They were pretty nervous, but the security guard, he was on it.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's spokesperson said in a statement that the couple endured a "relentless pursuit" that lasted for more than two hours. The couple were pursued by photographers after attending the Ms Foundation Women of Vision Awards. Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, was also with them.

For at least the few minutes they were in Sukhcharn Singh's car, he did not believe they were in danger.

"I don't think that's true, I think that's all exaggerated and stuff like that. Don't read too much into that," he said. He later added "that must have happened before" they got in his taxi.

“New York City's the safest place to be. There's police stations, cops on every corner, there's no reason to be afraid in New York,” he added.

The paparazzi were not being aggressive during his drive, he asserted, saying, "They were behind us. I mean, they stayed on top of us, that was pretty much it, it was nothing more. They kept their distance."

