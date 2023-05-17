Home / World News / Princess Diana's death: The tragic car accident and paparazzi chase

Princess Diana's death: The tragic car accident and paparazzi chase

ByMallika Soni
May 17, 2023 08:50 PM IST

Princess Diana: On her last day, Princess Diana was with her partner at the time, 42-year-old Dodi Fayed.

Prince Harry has called his mother's sudden death in a car crash in 1997 “a wound that festers” in his life, while his older brother Prince William has described it as “a pain like no other pain.” Princess Diana had then separated from then-Prince Charles five years before the accident and divorced from him for one.

Britain's Princess Diana(AP/ File photo)
Britain's Princess Diana(AP/ File photo)

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in ‘near catastrophic car chase' with paparazzi

On her last day, Princess Diana was with her partner at the time, 42-year-old Dodi Fayed, a film producer and son of billionaire Harrod's owner Mohamed Al Fayed, as Christopher Andersen recounted in the book “The Day Diana Died.”

The couple had come to Paris from Sardinia on August 30, 1997, after spending more than a week together around the Mediterranean. When they left Dodi Fayed’s Paris apartment in a Mercedes-Benz driven by Henri Paul- deputy head of security at the Ritz- they were accompanied by bodyguard Trevor Rees-Jones.

When their car entered the Pont de L’Alma tunnel, Paul lost control of the vehicle after which the vehicle collided into the tunnel’s 13th pillar, resulting in a devastating collision that killed both Paul and Dodi Fayed at the scene.

Princess Diana remained alive as first responders arrived on the scene of the crash.

Read more: Prince Harry, Meghan's car chased for 2 hours by paparazzi: What we know so far

“We took her out of a car, put her on a stretcher, and at that moment the doctor said she was in cardiac arrest. So we gave her CPR, and after 20 seconds she regained consciousness and we transferred her to the ambulance," a first responder had then said as per Associated Press.

The car crash occurred as per royal expert Christopher Anderson owing to a number of photographers pursuing the Mercedes-Benz on motorcycles. After chasing after the car, the paparazzi reportedly remained at the scene of the accident, photographing Diana in her final moments.

“I think one of the hardest things to come to terms with is the fact that the people that chased her into the tunnel were the same people that were taking photographs of her while she was still dying on the back seat of the car,” Prince Harry told BBC.

“William and I know that. We’ve been told that numerous times by people that know that was the case," he added.

“Those people that caused the accident, instead of helping, were taking photographs of her dying,” he asserted.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
princess diana royal family
princess diana royal family
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out