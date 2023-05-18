Royal expert on Prince Harry, Meghan car chase: 'They've proven to be liars'

Royal expert Neil Sean cast doubts on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s claim that they were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" involving paparazzi in New York. The couple has “proven to be liars”, the expert said. In this image from video, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle exit Manhattan’s Ziegfeld Ballroom.(AP)

"The difficulty is with Harry and Meghan, they've proven to be liars previously. We saw that with their Netflix series and the alleged paparazzi….so it's very hard to take any story really from them particularly seriously," Neil Sean said.

A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Markle earlier said that the couple was involved in a two-hour-long “near catastrophic" car chase involving paparazzi on their way home from a charity event in New York. The pursuit resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers, according to the spokesperson.

With the help of police, the couple switched to a cab and were whisked away, a law enforcement official told Fox News. The police said that while there were "numerous photographers that made their transport challenging" Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard."

The incident happened after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Women of Vision Awards in Manhattan where Meghan Markle was given the 2023 Women of Vision Award by Gloria Steinem.

"I think really what's more important, and one wouldn't wish any negativity on anybody - and what I mean by that is any accident or any problem like that, you wouldn't wish that," Neil Sean said.

“But the biggest issue really, over here as we now know. Prince Harry is battling for the right for royal protection back here in the UK. This falls on one of their big comeback nights. Nobody was interested in the award. The dress got very little traction and one might say this kind of plays into their narrative,” the royal expert said.

"They've now decided to come back on the world's platform…this puts some slap bang, they think, back on the front pages," Neil Sean added.

