Home / World News / Mercedes to recall 660,000 vehicles in China for oil leak

Mercedes to recall 660,000 vehicles in China for oil leak

Most of the vehicles were made in China by Beijing Benz Automotive Co. About 12,500 were built by Fujian Benz Automotive Co., and around 36,000 were imported.

world Updated: Jul 05, 2020 15:05 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai
Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai
Associated Press
Workers inspect newly assembled cars at a Beijing Benz Automotive Co. Ltd factory, a German joint venture company for Mercedes-Benz, in Beijing on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
Workers inspect newly assembled cars at a Beijing Benz Automotive Co. Ltd factory, a German joint venture company for Mercedes-Benz, in Beijing on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. (AP)
         

Mercedes-Benz will recall more than 660,000 vehicles in China later this year for a possible oil leak.

A seal between a high-pressure fuel pump and a low-pressure fuel pipe could weaken over time, allowing oil to leak when the engine starts in cold weather, according to a notice published last week on the website of China’s State Administration for Market Regulation.

China’s official Xinhua News Agency reported the recall Sunday.

The recall of 668,954 vehicles will begin on Dec. 18. It includes several models made between February 2013 and June 2017, including C-class, E-class, V-class, GLK-class, CLS-class, SLC-class, GLC SUV and VS20 VITO vehicles.



Dealers will replace faulty parts free of charge.

The announcement follows another recall that began last month of 4,653 imported Mercedes G-class sedans that had incorrect child-safety lock labels, Xinhua said.

Those vehicles were manufactured between Feb. 14, 2018, and Sept. 24, 2019.

In China vs US, Pakistan has taken a side. It serves the army
Kanpur firing accused Vikas Dubey knew about raid, aide tell cops after arrest
Built in 10 days, world’s ‘largest’ Covid-19 care facility to admit patients from today
Telangana jeweller who invited 150 guests for birthday party dies of Covid-19
Companies deploy robots that kill coronavirus. Here’s how they function
Traffic hit in Mumbai as overnight heavy rains cause water-logging
3 players from 2019 World Cup squad Ganguly would pick in 2003 WC team
Amit Trivedi on music, nepotism and working with Sushant Singh Rajput
