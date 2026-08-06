Mexican jalapenos in focus as 340+ fall sick in US due to Salmonella outbreak

US health officials are investigating a Salmonella outbreak linked to Mexican jalapeno peppers that has sickened 345 people in 27 states, prompting supplier Coast Citrus Distributors to recall peppers sent to restaurants including Chipotle Mexican Grill and QDOBA.

Health agencies linked the outbreak to jalapeno peppers supplied by a common grower in Sinaloa, Mexico. (Representational/Pixabay)

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Both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said 36 hospitalizations and no deaths have been reported, while the investigation remains ongoing.

FDA said illnesses began between June 19 and July 20. Salmonella infections can cause diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps and can be particularly severe in young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems.

Also Read: Cyclospora or Salmonella? How to identify symptoms as lettuce and egg outbreaks spread

The outbreak comes amid heightened scrutiny of food safety in the restaurant industry following a recent US cyclosporiasis outbreak that prompted investigations by health authorities and renewed concerns about produce supply chains.

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{{^usCountry}} The FDA and the CDC linked that outbreak to lettuce served at Yum Brands' Taco Bell restaurants and later identified Taylor Farms' operations in central Mexico as the source of the lettuce. On Wednesday, the agencies expanded the cyclosporiasis probe to 15 US states. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The FDA and the CDC linked that outbreak to lettuce served at Yum Brands' Taco Bell restaurants and later identified Taylor Farms' operations in central Mexico as the source of the lettuce. On Wednesday, the agencies expanded the cyclosporiasis probe to 15 US states. {{/usCountry}}

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Chipotle previously faced a series of foodborne illness outbreaks that hurt sales and led the burrito chain to adopt stricter food safety procedures.

Jalapenos from Sinaloa

Health agencies linked the outbreak to jalapeno peppers supplied by a common grower in Sinaloa, Mexico, and distributed in the US by Coast Citrus Distributors.

The company has agreed to recall the remaining product and is notifying affected customers, the FDA said.

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The US investigation identified restaurants including Chipotle and QDOBA, a Mexican-style restaurant chain, that had received jalapenos imported by Coast Citrus Distributors.

Chipotle has since switched jalapeno suppliers for its restaurants beginning July 20, while QDOBA stopped using jalapenos on July 28 and is no longer serving them, the FDA said.

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Coast Citrus, when contacted by Reuters, said it did not have an immediate comment.

Chipotle shares fell more than 8% on Tuesday after the company said it had removed jalapenos from restaurants in Minnesota and other locations that received the product.

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"FDA does not consider there to be a current ongoing risk from these establishments to consumers in this outbreak," the FDA said in a statement.

The FDA said Coast Citrus does not appear to have supplied jalapenos directly to grocery stores and advised consumers and businesses not to eat, sell, or serve recalled peppers from Sinaloa.