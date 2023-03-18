Mexican president's bizarre remark on US drug overdose crisis: Hugs will stop it

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, also called Amlo, said that in the United States family values had broken down as parents were not allowing their children to live at home for a long time, adding that this resulted in a rise in synthetic opioid, fentanyl and overdose cases in the country. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is seen.(AP)

Amlo also said that lack of ‘hugs’ and ‘embraces’ among family members was the reason behind the surge.

“There is a lot of disintegration of families, there is a lot of individualism, there is a lack of love, of brotherhood, of hugs and embraces. That is why they [US officials] should be dedicating funds to address the causes," Amlo said, just days after amid a surge in US drug overdoses some Republican lawmakers urged the Joe Biden administration to authorise use of military force in Mexico to step the country's drug gangs.

Fentanyl causes over 70,000 overdose deaths per year in the United States and are being made in Mexico, Guardian reported.

“I know my pill is very powerful and that it will create dependence. And that’s what I want,” Amlo said reiterating that Mexico has strong family values because of which the country does not face an overdose crisis.

The Mexican President also claimed last week claimed that greater quantities of synthetic opioid fentanyl were coming into the United States and Canada than Mexico.

