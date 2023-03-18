Home / World News / Mexican president's bizarre remark on US drug overdose crisis: Hugs will stop it

Mexican president's bizarre remark on US drug overdose crisis: Hugs will stop it

ByMallika Soni
Mar 18, 2023 10:58 AM IST

Amlo also said that lack of ‘hugs’ and ‘embraces’ among family members was the reason behind the surge.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, also called Amlo, said that in the United States family values had broken down as parents were not allowing their children to live at home for a long time, adding that this resulted in a rise in synthetic opioid, fentanyl and overdose cases in the country.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is seen.(AP)
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is seen.(AP)

Read more: Vladimir Putin's elite army using Pornhub to recruit soldiers for war: Report

Amlo also said that lack of ‘hugs’ and ‘embraces’ among family members was the reason behind the surge.

“There is a lot of disintegration of families, there is a lot of individualism, there is a lack of love, of brotherhood, of hugs and embraces. That is why they [US officials] should be dedicating funds to address the causes," Amlo said, just days after amid a surge in US drug overdoses some Republican lawmakers urged the Joe Biden administration to authorise use of military force in Mexico to step the country's drug gangs.

Read more: ‘Give date and venue’: Imran Khan's party on Shehbaz Sharif's talk offer

Fentanyl causes over 70,000 overdose deaths per year in the United States and are being made in Mexico, Guardian reported.

“I know my pill is very powerful and that it will create dependence. And that’s what I want,” Amlo said reiterating that Mexico has strong family values because of which the country does not face an overdose crisis.

The Mexican President also claimed last week claimed that greater quantities of synthetic opioid fentanyl were coming into the United States and Canada than Mexico.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
mexico
mexico
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out