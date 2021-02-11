Home / World News / Mexico approves Chinese Covid vaccines CanSino and CoronaVac
world news

Mexico approves Chinese Covid vaccines CanSino and CoronaVac

In addition to CanSino and Sinovac's CoronaVac, Mexico has authorized three other Covid-19 vaccines: those from Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Russia's Sputnik V.
AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 02:02 PM IST
Vials of a Covid-19 vaccine candidate, a recombinant adenovirus vaccine named Ad5-nCoV, co-developed by Chinese biopharmaceutical firm CanSino Biologics Inc and a team led by Chinese military infectious disease expert, are pictured in Wuhan, Hubei province, China.(Reuters)

Mexican regulators gave emergency approval Wednesday to the Chinese-made Covid-19 vaccines CanSino Biologics and CoronaVac.

The approval was announced by deputy health minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell as Mexico struggles to manage the pandemic.

"I have given the authorization for emergency use of both vaccines," Lopez-Gatell, who serves as the spokesman for the government's pandemic coordination, said during a press conference.

In addition to CanSino and Sinovac's CoronaVac, Mexico has authorized three other Covid-19 vaccines: those from Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Russia's Sputnik V.

In late December, Mexico became the first Latin American country to approve a coronavirus vaccine, followed by Chile and Costa Rica.

So far, only the American-German Pfizer/BioNTech jab has been administered, with health care workers across Mexico and teachers in the southern part of the country having received the jab.

The first shipment of the active ingredient in the British-Swedish AstraZeneca vaccine arrived in Mexico in January, and it is expected to be ready for local use and shipment throughout Latin America by March.

Mexico has officially registered around 170,000 deaths from Covid-19 -- the world's third highest toll -- and nearly two million known cases.

nc/lda/caw/bfm

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus vaccine mexico
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP