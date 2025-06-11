Mexico president rejects Trump aide's claim that she encouraged protests in LA: ‘Have always been…’

Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum on Tuesday rejected an "absolutely false" allegation levelled against her by US senior official Kristi Noem that she encouraged the protests against immigration raids in Los Angeles. Claudia Sheinbaum also affirmed support and protection to Mexicans who support the US economy and take care of their families.(Reuters)

Sheinbaum took to X to respond to US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's allegations of "encouraging violent protests".

The Mexican President on Monday condemned the violent acts during the protests against the immigration raids in Los Angeles and asked US officials to respect the rule of law while policing migration.

Meanwhile, Noem told reporters at the White House, "Claudia Sheinbaum came out and encouraged more protests in LA, and I condemn her for that."

"She should not be encouraging violent protests that are going on," Noem added.

She said that while people are allowed to peacefully protest, any violence "is not acceptable and it's not going to happen in America".

Sheinbaum took to X to respond to the allegation and said, "A few moments ago, in response to a question from a media outlet, the United States Secretary of Homeland Security mistakenly mentioned that I encouraged violent protests in Los Angeles. I inform you that this is absolutely false."

She posted a video of her statement from the press conference on Monday and said that in it, "I clearly condemn violent demonstrations. We have always been against them, and even more so now in the high office I hold."

Sheinbaum also reaffirmed Mexico's position to be the "defense of honest, hardworking Mexicans who support the United States economy and their families in Mexico".

"I am certain that dialogue and respect are the best path to understanding between our peoples and our nations, and that this misunderstanding will be cleared up," she added.

ALSO READ | California governor Gavin Newsom asks court to block Trump from using troops in LA immigration raids

Earlier on Sunday, Sheinbaum had defended Mexicans reportedly detained in the immigration raids in Los Angeles and said that migrants "are not criminals".

She backed the migrants living in America and said, "Mexicans living in the United States are good men and women, honest people who went to the United States to seek a better life for themselves and to support their families. They are not criminals! They are good men and women!"

The situation in Los Angeles remained grim amid the deployment of Marines and the National Guard against the backdrop of the protests against the immigration raids.