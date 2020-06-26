Mexico’s coronavirus deaths pass 25,000, infections approach 203,000
Mexico reported 736 deaths in the last 24 hours.world Updated: Jun 26, 2020 10:48 IST
Mexico City
Mexico’s healthy ministry on Thursday reported 6,104 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 736 deaths, bringing the nation’s total known infections to 202,951 and 25,060 deaths.
The government has said the real number of infections is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
