MI6 chief accuses Russia of starting ‘reckless’ sabotage campaign in Europe, says ‘If Putin succeeds…’

Britain's secret intelligence service MI6's chief on Friday accused Russia of starting a "staggeringly reckless campaign" of sabotage in Europe while also tweaking its nuclear policy to scare off other countries from supporting Ukraine, Reuters reported. A resident stands next to his house damaged by a Russian drone strike outside Odesa, Ukraine. (REUTERS)

Richard Moore emphasised that if any party, even slightly, “loosens up in its backing” of Ukraine against Russia's offense, it would embolden Russian President Vladimir Putin and his allies.

The British spy agency head seemingly sent a message to the United States' incoming Donald Trump administration and some other European allies who have raised questions over the continued support to Ukraine in its war with Russia.

ALSO READ | Putin warns of hypersonic missile strikes on Ukraine government centres

Moore reportedly said that Europe and its transatlantic partners must stand united in the face of what he termed was growing aggression.

In a speech in Paris, the MI6 chief said, "We have recently uncovered a staggeringly reckless campaign of Russian sabotage in Europe, even as Putin and his acolytes resort to nuclear sabre-rattling to sow fear about the consequences of aiding Ukraine."

"The cost of supporting Ukraine is well known but the cost of not doing so would be infinitely higher. If Putin succeeds China would weigh the implications, North Korea would be emboldened and Iran would become still more dangerous," Moore added.

Earlier in September, the top spy chief had said that Russian intelligence services had gone "a bit feral" in the latest warning by North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) and other Western spy chiefs about what they said were hostile actions from Moscow. These actions also include the alleged cyber attacks in the US and the Moscow-linked arson.

However, Russia has denied responsibility for all these incidents.

Last month, Moore also said that Russia's GRU military intelligence services were looking to cause "mayhem". Reuters reported citing sources familiar with US intelligence that Moscow is likely to intensify its campaign against European targets to increase pressure on the West for its backing to Kyiv.

Notably, US President-elect Donald Trump has promised to end the Ukraine war as soon as he takes office.

Additionally, Moore warned that if Putin is allowed to succeed in Ukraine, then "he will not stop there", adding that "our security, British, French, European and transatlantic, will be jeopardized."

The MI6 chief said that the world was in its most dangerous condition in his intelligence career spanning 37 years.

(with inputs from Reuters)