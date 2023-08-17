A tragic incident unfolded during a LATAM Airlines flight from Miami to Santiago, as its pilot passed away after collapsing in the aircraft's bathroom. The incident took place 3 hours after takeoff. Captain Ivan Andaur was a seasoned pilot with 25 years of experience. Miami flight pilot died in the lavatory three hours after takeoff

The flight, carrying 271 passengers, was on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and had already been en route for three hours before the captain began to feel unwell.

As reported by Simple Flying, the crew promptly administered emergency treatment to Captain Andaur upon his collapse. The flight, designated LA505, was swiftly diverted to Panama City's Tocumen International Airport. Despite the efforts of first responders, Andaur was declared dead upon landing.

The aircraft had taken off from Miami at 10:11 pm on Monday, August 14, with a relief captain and first officer also onboard during the unfortunate incident.

LATAM Airlines statement on pilot's death

LATAM Airlines Group released a statement acknowledging the tragic event, stating, "LATAM Airlines Group reports that flight LA505 yesterday, which was on the Miami-Santiago route, had to land at the Tocumen International Airport in Panama due to a medical emergency for one of the three members of the command crew. When the plane landed, emergency services provided life-saving help, but the pilot sadly passed away."

The airline expressed deep condolences to Captain Andaur's family and recognized his dedication, professionalism, and invaluable contributions over his lengthy career. The necessary safety protocols were executed throughout the flight to ensure the well-being of all passengers.

Following the incident, the flight resumed its journey from Panama City to Chile on Tuesday.

This event recalls a similar occurrence in March when a Southwest Airlines flight had to return to Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport due to a pilot falling ill shortly after takeoff. An off-duty pilot on board as a passenger aided with radio communications as the flight made its way back to the departure city.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail