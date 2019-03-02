Today in New Delhi, India
Michigan man, 33, convicted of murder at 13 now charged with selling drugs

world Updated: Mar 02, 2019 14:14 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Pontiac, Michigan
Nathaniel Abraham,Michigan man,crime
Nathaniel Abraham who was convicted of murder at age 13 has been charged with selling heroin and methamphetamine.(AP Photo)

A Detroit-area man who was convicted of murder at age 13 has been charged with selling heroin and methamphetamine.

Nathaniel Abraham now is 33 years old. Bond was set at $100,000 during a court appearance Friday in Farmington Hills. Outside court, attorney James Galen says his client isn’t “holding up so well.”

The Oakland County sheriff’s office says investigators seized meth, about $3,100 and digital scales at a house in Pontiac.

Abraham faces drug charges in two communities. A court hearing in Pontiac is set for Saturday.

Abraham was 11 in 1997 when he was accused of fatally shooting a stranger in Pontiac. He was convicted at age 13. He was released from state supervision in 2007 but has had subsequent legal problems.

First Published: Mar 02, 2019 14:14 IST

