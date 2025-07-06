Microsoft shuts down operations in Pakistan after 25 years, former country head calls it a ‘sobering signal’

Global tech company Microsoft has officially called it quits and shut down its operations in Pakistan. The decision, which was made on Saturday, comes after the tech company reportedly cut its headcount in Islamabad over the past few years. Microsoft's exit from Pakistan follows years of instability in its political and economic landscape.(REUTERS)

Jawwad Rehman, the former country manager of Microsoft Pakistan, confirmed the exit in a post on LinkedIn.

Pakistani news portal Dawn also reported the same. Responding to Dawn's queries, a Microsoft spokesperson confirmed the closure, stating, "We will serve our customers through both our strong and extensive partner organisation, and other closely located Microsoft offices. We follow this model successfully in several other countries around the world."

'End of an era'

Taking to LinkedIn, the former Microsoft head in Pakistan wrote that the shutting down of operations after 25 years was the "end of an era."

"Today, I learned that Microsoft is officially closing its operations in Pakistan. The last few remaining employees were formally informed and just like that, an era ends... Exactly 25 years ago, in June 2000, I had the honor of launching and leading Microsoft Pakistan," wrote Rehman.

The former Microsoft manager wrote that the decision to withdraw was "more than a corporate exit."

"This is more than a corporate exit. It’s a sobering signal of the environment our country has created.. one where even global giants like Microsoft find it unsustainable to stay. It also reflects on what was done (or not done) with the strong foundation we left behind by the subsequent team and regional management of Microsoft," he added.

'Troubling sign,' says former President Arif Alvi

Responding to the news of Microsoft shutting operations in Pakistan, former president Arif Alvi took to X and wrote that this was a "troubling sign."

"Microsoft’s decision to shut down operations in Pakistan is a troubling sign for our economic future. I vividly recall February 2022, when Bill Gates visited my office. On behalf of the people of Pakistan, I had the honor of conferring the Hilal-e-Imtiaz on him for his remarkable contributions to polio eradication in our country," wrote Alvi, adding that due to regime changes, the ouster of Imran Khan and growing instability, Microsoft would later shift its expansion to Vietnam, which was previously planned for Pakistan.

"Pakistan now spirals in a whirlpool of uncertainty. There is increasing joblessness, our talent is migrating abroad, purchasing power has reduced, economic recovery in the 'awami' context feels like a distant & elusive dream," the former president added further.

(with ANI inputs)