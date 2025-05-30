Minister of this country resigned over $45 million ‘Bitcoin gift from drug dealer’

Czech Republic's justice minister Pavel Blazek on Friday stepped down amid growing public and political pressure over his ministry’s handling of a controversial Bitcoin donation linked to a convicted criminal. Although the minister denied any wrongdoing, he announced his resignation on social media platform X(X/@blazek_p)

The scandal erupted after local media reported that the ministry had accepted a “cryptocurrency gift” from a convicted drug dealer, later selling the Bitcoin for around 1 billion koruna (approximately $45 million), according to a Bloomberg report.

State prosecutors then launched an investigation into the matter.

"I don’t want to damage the reputation of the government, nor the governing coalition," he wrote.

Earlier, Czech Republic's justice minister Pavel Blazek defended the transaction, arguing there was no evidence that the cryptocurrency had criminal origins. Nonetheless, the revelation sparked a political storm, especially with national elections looming in October.

Prime Minister Petr Fiala, whose coalition is currently lagging behind in the polls, acknowledged Pavel Blazek’s intentions and described the resignation as a “responsible” act.

“I’m convinced Minister Blazek acted in good faith,” Fiala said, while noting the move was necessary to protect the integrity of the government.

