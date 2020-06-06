e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 06, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Minneapolis, California move to end police neck restraints

Minneapolis, California move to end police neck restraints

San Diego County in California this week also banned the carotid restraint, in which an officer blocks the flow of blood to a detainee’s brain, leading to unconsciousness.

world Updated: Jun 06, 2020 13:25 IST
Reuters | Posted by:Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Reuters | Posted by:Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Los Angeles/Minnesota
In this file photo, police detain a woman during a yellow vest protest with other groups in Brussels. The death of George Floyd has renewed scrutiny of immobilization techniques long used in policing around the world.
In this file photo, police detain a woman during a yellow vest protest with other groups in Brussels. The death of George Floyd has renewed scrutiny of immobilization techniques long used in policing around the world. (AP)
         

The Minneapolis City Council on Friday voted to end use of chokeholds and neck restraints like that used by a white police officer who pressed his knee into the neck of unarmed black man George Floyd on May 25, sparking coast-to-coast protests.

In California, Governor Gavin Newsom said he would end state police training in carotid restraints similar to the technique used on Floyd by former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin while three officers stood by and watched as Floyd died after pleading for his life.

The Minneapolis police fired all four officers, and they have been charged with murder. The incident has communities across the United States reconsidering use of such restraints.

The Minneapolis decision came in response to a Minnesota state human rights complaint against the city. In a proposed court order that must be approved by a judge, the Minneapolis City Council said it would ban all chokeholds and neck holds, and require any member of the police department to immediately report any unauthorized use of force by an officer.

“Black, Indigenous, and communities of color have suffered generational pain and trauma as a result of systemic and institutional racism and long-standing problems in policing,” said the proposed order which the council approved unanimously.

San Diego County in California this week also banned the carotid restraint, in which an officer blocks the flow of blood to a detainee’s brain, leading to unconsciousness.

Newsom said he supports legislation to ban use of the technique in local police departments throughout California.

“At the end of the day the carotid hold is literally designed to stop people’s blood from flowing into their brain,” Newsom said. “That has no place any longer.”

Many police departments have ended the use of so-called chokeholds, which put pressure on a detainee’s windpipe, but have still allowed carotid restraints.

(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Sandra Maler and David Gregorio)

tags
top news
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
‘I warn you’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to hospitals over Covid-19 beds
‘I warn you’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to hospitals over Covid-19 beds
LIVE: Russia reports more than 8,500 cases of Covid-19 in last 24 hours
LIVE: Russia reports more than 8,500 cases of Covid-19 in last 24 hours
Ahead of 2021 state polls, Mamata Banerjee warns TMC against corruption in relief work
Ahead of 2021 state polls, Mamata Banerjee warns TMC against corruption in relief work
9,887 Covid-19 cases in India in 24 hours, 294 deaths in highest single-day jump
9,887 Covid-19 cases in India in 24 hours, 294 deaths in highest single-day jump
‘Discharge asymptomatic, mild Covid-19 patients in 24 hrs’: Delhi govt
‘Discharge asymptomatic, mild Covid-19 patients in 24 hrs’: Delhi govt
‘People talk about Glenn McGrath but Javagal Srinath was right up there’
‘People talk about Glenn McGrath but Javagal Srinath was right up there’
‘Covid-19 is a gift from China..they should’ve stopped it’: Donald Trump
‘Covid-19 is a gift from China..they should’ve stopped it’: Donald Trump
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In