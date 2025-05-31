Search Search
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Miss India Nandini Gupta makes it to 2025 Miss World semifinals, here are the top 20 contenders

Arya Vaishnavi
May 31, 2025 08:38 PM IST

Nandini Gupta, India's hope for Miss World has made it to the semifinal round of the coveted beauty pageant

India's Nandini Gupta has made it to the 2025 Miss World semifinals, where she will be facing the top 20 contenders for the coveted beauty pageant.   

India's Nandini Gupta has made it to the top 20 of the 72nd Miss World finals(Instagram)
India's Nandini Gupta has made it to the top 20 of the 72nd Miss World finals(Instagram)

This is a developing story, please look back for more updates.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Saturday, May 31, 2025
