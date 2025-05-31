Miss India Nandini Gupta makes it to 2025 Miss World semifinals, here are the top 20 contenders
May 31, 2025 08:38 PM IST
Nandini Gupta, India's hope for Miss World has made it to the semifinal round of the coveted beauty pageant
India's Nandini Gupta has made it to the 2025 Miss World semifinals, where she will be facing the top 20 contenders for the coveted beauty pageant.
This is a developing story, please look back for more updates.
