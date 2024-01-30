 Missing Indian student in US confirmed dead; body found on university campus | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / Missing Indian student in US confirmed dead; body found on Purdue University campus

Missing Indian student in US confirmed dead; body found on Purdue University campus

ByHT News Desk
Jan 30, 2024 09:32 AM IST

The victim's mother, Goury Acharya, appealed on Sunday on social media to help find her son, who was last seen by a cab driver on the university campus.

An Indian student who went missing in United States' Indiana on Sunday has been confirmed dead, according to officials. Neel Acharya, a John Martinson Honors College of Purdue University student pursuing a double major in computer science, has reportedly been missing since Sunday.

Neel Acharya, who went missing on Sunday, found dead at Purdue University campus.(Goury Acharya/X)
Neel Acharya, who went missing on Sunday, found dead at Purdue University campus.(Goury Acharya/X)

The body of a “college-aged male” was found on Purdue's campus and was later identified as Neet Acharya by the authorities.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The victim's mother, Goury Acharya, appealed on Sunday on social media to help find her son, who was last seen by a cab driver around the university campus.

Also read: India reacts to fatal attack on 25-year-old Indian student in US

"Our son Neel Acharya is missing since yesterday Jan 28 (12:30 AM EST) He is studying in Purdue University in the US. He was last seen by the Uber driver who dropped him off in Purdue university. We are looking for any info on him. Please help us if you know anything," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

According to the varsity's independent media agency, Purdue Exponent, the university's computer science department was informed of the news of one of its students' death by interim department head Chris Clifton.

"It is with great sadness that I inform you that one of our students, Neel Acharya, has passed away," Clifton was quoted as saying in an email.

The Consulate General of India in Chicago was also in touch with the officials and the student's families and has been extending all possible support.

Acharya's death was reported a day after a video of an Indian student being brutally killed with repeated blows from a hammer by a homeless man inside a store took the internet by storm. The date of the incident cannot be confirmed; however, it took place in Georgia's Lithonia and the student has been identified as Vivek Saini.

The Consulate General of India in Atlanta condemned the attack and added that it got in touch with Saini's family immediately after the incident and provided all consular assistance in sending his mortal remains back to India.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On