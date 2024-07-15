Mission Impawsible: Indian envoy meets K-9 unit deployed for 2024 Paris Olympics

Indian Ambassador to France and Monaco Jawed Ashraf on Monday met with the K-9 (canine) unit from India which is currently in Paris to support security for the Paris Olympics 2024. Diplomat Ashraf posted a photo with the unit expressing his pleasure in meeting on social media platform X (Jawad Ashraf X account)

The diplomat posted a photo with the unit on social media platform X, expressing his pleasure.

“Got a nice handshake, too!,” Ashraf, who has also served as High Commissioner of India in Singapore, said in the caption.

According to the Ministry of Armed Forces (France), around forty foreign military dog-handling teams will be reinforcing the security arrangements along with the French canine infantry unit.

“The teams will come from professional units from the different services. The 132nd canine infantry regiment will provide most of the manpower,” the French Armed Forces Ministry said.

The dogs will be used to increase the chances of detecting explosives aiding the security teams to deal with the threat. These units will be deployed throughout France.

Earlier, the Paris police chief, Laurent Nunez addressed the security concerns regarding the sporting event. “We are concerned about the threat of terrorism, especially Islamic terrorism, but also the low-intensity threat from radicalized environmentalists, left-wing extremists, and the pro-Palestinian movement,” Nunez said at a news conference, reported news agency AP.

The police chief announced that 30,000 police officers each will be deployed including armed police with 45,000 for the opening ceremony on the Seine river, reported AP. The police will be supported by 18,000 members of the army involved during the competition.

Around 2,900 athletes from around will be taking part from 206 National Olympic Committees and the IOC Refugee Olympic Team (EOR), according to the 2024 Paris Olympics Official website.