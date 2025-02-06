Mob torches Bangladesh founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's house in Dhaka| Video

A large group of protesters vandalised and set on fire Bangladesh founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's residence in Dhaka during a live online address of his daughter Sheikh Hasina. People watch as protesters use heavy machinery to demolish the residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, early Thursday.(Mahmud Hossain Opu/AP)

In a video shared by ANI, the huge crowd was seen outside Rahman's residence, which was torched early Thursday.

According to a PTI report, several thousand people rallied in front of the house in Dhaka's Dhanmondi area, which was earlier turned into a memorial museum, since early evening following a social media call for “Bulldozer Procession” as Hasina was supposed to make her address at 9 pm (BST).

Hasina, who left the country on August 5 after her government was brought down, delivered her address organised by the Awami League’s now disbanded student wing Chhatra League and called upon the countrymen to organise a resistance against the current regime.

“They are yet to have the strength to destroy the national flag, the constitution and the independence that we earned at the cost of lives of millions of martyrs with a bulldozer,” Hasina said in an apparent reference to Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus’s incumbent regime, installed by the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement.

ALSO READ: Bangladesh's new textbooks claim Zia's husband declared independence, not Mujib

She added, “They can demolish a building, but not the history … but they must also remember that the history takes its revenge.”

Sheikh Mujib's house an iconic symbol in Bangladesh's history

The house became an iconic symbol in Bangladesh history as Sheikh Mujib largely led the pre-independence autonomy movement for decades from here.

ALSO READ: 'Escaped death by 25 minutes': Hasina on surviving ‘conspiracy to kill her’

During successive Awami League rule, when it was turned into a museum, foreign heads of state or dignitaries visited in accordance with state protocol.

Hasina said she and her only surviving sibling had donated their ancestral house to a trust as a public property, turning the building into Bangabandhu Memorial Museum, as Sheikh Mujib was fondly called “Bangabandhu” or “Friend of Bengal”.

(With PTI inputs)