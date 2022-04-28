Moderna seeks US authorisation for Covid vaccine in children under 6
- Children under six are the only age group that has yet to gain access to a Covid-19 vaccine in the United States and most countries.
US biotech firm Moderna said in a statement Thursday it had submitted a request for an emergency use authorization in the United States for its Covid vaccine for children aged six months to under six years.
Beijing orders schools closed in tightening of virus rules
Beijing on Thursday locked down some communities, moved several schools online and suspended gatherings in public spaces in a scramble to prevent a Shanghai-like large-scale Covid outbreak in the Chinese capital. The city reported 50 Covid cases for April 27, pushing the caseload to around 150 so far, amid ongoing mass nucleic acid testing of the vast majority of Beijing's 22 million residents by Saturday.
UK minister allegedly watched porn while sitting in House of Commons
Britain's governing Conservative Party has called for an investigation into the case of a senior minister allegedly watching pornography on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's' cell phone while sitting in the House of Commons. The party's chief whip, Chris Heaton-Harris, has asked that the matter be referred to Parliament's Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme, according to a statement from his spokesperson. The call for an investigation comes amid a wave of controversy about sexual harassment and misogyny in Westminster.
Canada lawmakers vote to label Russia’s acts in Ukraine as ‘genocide’
Canada's House of Commons on Wednesday unanimously voted to adopt a motion accusing the Russian government of committing “acts of genocide against the Ukrainian people”. “This is a tool to say that the conflict in Ukraine is not over, that the support we've been providing has not been enough and we need to do more for the people of Ukraine,” mP Heather McPherson said, according to the CBC News.
Watch: When Lord's cricket ground echoed with call of Azaan during iftar
The Lord's Cricket ground, also known as the home of cricket, hosted an iftar in the Long Room to celebrate the holy month of Ramadan. The event was organised by Tameena Hussain, who manages the IT Helpdesk of the England and Wales Cricket Board “I wanted to do a Long Room of the Lord's at the home of cricket. And thankfully, we are here today,” Hussain said.
Shari Baloch, the MPhil graduate, teacher who turned suicide bomber in Karachi
Shari Baloch, the suicide bomber who killed three Chinese nationals at the University of Karachi on Tuesday, was a primary school teacher and an academician, PTI quoted Pakistani media reports. A mother of two young children, the 30-year-old had posted a goodbye message on her Twitter account ten hours before she carried out the attack. A native of Kech district in Balochistan, Shari was a primary school teacher.
