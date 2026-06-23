Montreal shooting: Who was Mohamed Lamine Benredouane? Officer killed in line of duty ID'd, died ‘protecting the public’

Montreal police have identified the officer who was shot dead in the line of duty Monday, June 22, during an intervention in the Côte-des-Neiges neighborhood. Montreal police announced "with profound sadness" that Const. Mohamed Lamine Benredouane lost his life "in the line of duty while protecting the public.”

Who was Mohamed Lamine Benredouane? Officer killed in Montreal shooting identified (@SPVM/X)

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The Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) published the officer's name online.

Who was Mohamed Lamine Benredouane?

Benredouane, 34, had been with the force since 2021.

“It is with profound sadness that we confirm the tragic death of Officer Benredouane while carrying out his duties in protecting the public. The tragedy occurred today during an intervention in the CDN sector,” Police Montréal said on social media.

“His passing is a great loss for our organization. His sense of duty, dedication and professionalism will remain in our memories forever,” the SPVM added on its website.

Also Read | Montreal shooting update: Did officer shoot civilian? Police refuse to confirm amid viral video

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{{^usCountry}} The SPVM further said that its flags are at half-mast to pay tribute to Benredouane. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The SPVM further said that its flags are at half-mast to pay tribute to Benredouane. {{/usCountry}}

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"Fallen, but never forgotten," the SPVM said.

A civilian was also killed in the shooting. He has been identified as Michael (Michel) Moshe Mizrahi z”l by the Consultative Council of Jewish and Israeli Relations (CIJA).

What we know about the shooting

Police were called to the scene after a witness reported seeing a "gun sticking out of a window," said police Chief Fady Dagher, according to CBC.

While one suspect was killed, another injured officer is in stable condition, and a civilian sustained minor injuries.

Police are now examining a so-called manifesto that runs over 100 pages they believe the shooter may have written, CNN reported. The manifesto reportedly espouses incel ideology, law enforcement sources said.

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“It appeared to be an ambush,” a Canadian law enforcement source said.

Law enforcement sources believe this was a targeted attack, per the outlet. Benredouane’s death marks the first time an officer has been shot in the city in more than two decades.