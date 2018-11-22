‘Moon of Baroda’ to go under the hammer in Hong Kong

A 24-carat fancy yellow diamond that captivated Indian and Hollywood royalty, “Moon of Baroda” will go under the hammer at Christies auction in Hong Kong on November 27.

Existence of the “Moon of Baroda” was first documented in the 15th Century among the vast collection of the Gaekwads of Baroda, princes of one of India’s most ancient and powerful ruling families (and one of the world’s richest).

The stone vanished for a few centuries and emerged in 1926 as it was brought to America by Prince Ramachandra and was later exhibited in Los Angeles during the Easter Fashion Festival in 1943.

After a few owners, the stone was acquired by Meyer Rosenbaum in the 1950s, president of Meyer Jewellery Company, one of the largest retail jewellers in Michigan. It was during Rosenbaum’s ownership that it received most publicity. It was at this time where the gem came to be associated with Marilyn Monroe.

In 1953, the 24.04-carat pear-shaped, fancy yellow “Moon of Baroda” diamond was ready for its close-up at 20th Century Fox. To promote the release of the Howard Hawks film “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes”, Marilyn Monroe famously wore the Moon of Baroda while singing the film’s signature song, “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend”.

