‘More fun to sink them’: Donald Trump's comment on Iran navy draws ‘grotesque’ response
“(Iranian) Navy is gone,” Trump claimed, “46 ships, can you believe it?” He said he had asked US officials why they did not capture the ships.
When US President Donald Trump said on Monday (US time) that the American and Israeli forces have already achieved "ultimate victory" against Iran, one of his comments stood out and drew immediate attention online.
“The (Iranian) Navy is gone,” he claimed, “It's all lying at the bottom of the ocean. 46 ships, can you believe it?” He said he had asked US officials why they did not capture the ships of they were indeed “top of the line".
"They said it is more fun to sink them. They like them sinking better. They say it is safer to sink them — I guess it's probably true," Trump said.
Follow: Live updates on the US-Iran conflict
One of Iranian Navy ships, IRIS Dena, was sunk by torpedo by the US forces in the Indian Ocean near Sri Lanka as it was returning from an exercise in India. More than 85 sailors died. The ship was reportedly unarmed, and the US forces did not stay back to rescue the sailors, thus violating a convention of war.
Several commentators and analysts among a large number of social media shared a clip of Trump's “more fun” comment, calling it “disgusting”, “his true face”, and revelatory of the “real” nature of the US aggression in the Persian Gulf.
His remarks, at the Republican Members' Issues Conference, come amid heightened tensions in West Asia as military operations and retaliatory actions involving Iran, the United States and Israel continue to escalate across the region, following the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, 86-year-old Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel on February 28.
The strikes also killed several senior leaders of the Islamic Republic.
In retaliation, Tehran launched counter-strikes targeting American military bases in multiple Arab countries and Israeli assets across the region.
Trump further said in his Monday speech, reasoning why he and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu attacked Iran at all: "If we didn't go in, they would have come in after us...Within a week, they were going to attack us 100 per cent. They were ready. They had all these missiles far more than anyone thought and they were going to attack us. They were going to attack all of the Middle East and Israel. If they had a nuclear weapon, they would have used it on Israel. This was going to be a major attack. They had all of those missile sites and all those launchers that we got rid of about 80% of them right now...They have very few launchers left. What our military has done is amazing..."
Iran has denied it was planning any attack, or that its nuclear energy programme was for a weapon. It has underlined that talks were on between them and the US when the American attack took place.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAarish Chhabra
Aarish Chhabra is an Associate Editor with the Hindustan Times online team, writing news reports and explanatory articles, besides overseeing coverage for the website. His career spans nearly two decades across India's most respected newsrooms in print, digital, and broadcast. He has reported, written, and edited across formats — from breaking news and live election coverage, to analytical long-reads and cultural commentary — building a body of work that reflects both editorial rigour and a deep curiosity about the society he writes for. Aarish studied English literature, sociology and history, besides journalism, at Panjab University, Chandigarh, and started his career in that city, eventually moving to Delhi. He is also the author of ‘The Big Small Town: How Life Looks from Chandigarh’, a collection of critical essays originally serialised as a weekly column in the Hindustan Times, examining the culture and politics of a city that is far more than its famous architecture — and, in doing so, holding up a mirror to modern India. In stints at the BBC, The Indian Express, NDTV, and Jagran New Media, he worked across formats and languages; mainly English, also Hindi and Punjabi. He was part of the crack team for the BBC Explainer project replicated across the world by the broadcaster. At Jagran, he developed editorial guides and trained journalists on integrity and content quality. He has also worked at the intersection of journalism and education. At the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad, he developed a website that simplified academic research in management. At Bennett University's Times School of Media in Noida, he taught students the craft of digital journalism: from newsgathering and writing, to social media strategy and video storytelling. Having moved from a small town to a bigger town to a mega city for education and work, his intellectual passions lie at the intersection of society, politics, and popular culture — a perspective that informs both his writing and his view of the world. When not working, he is constantly reading long-form journalism or watching brainrot content, sometimes both at the same time.Read More