‘More fun to sink them’: Donald Trump's comment on Iran navy draws ‘grotesque’ response

When US President Donald Trump said on Monday (US time) that the American and Israeli forces have already achieved "ultimate victory" against Iran, one of his comments stood out and drew immediate attention online. President Donald Trump was speaking at the Republican Members' Issues Conference on Monday night. (AP)

“The (Iranian) Navy is gone,” he claimed, “It's all lying at the bottom of the ocean. 46 ships, can you believe it?” He said he had asked US officials why they did not capture the ships of they were indeed “top of the line".

"They said it is more fun to sink them. They like them sinking better. They say it is safer to sink them — I guess it's probably true," Trump said.

Follow: Live updates on the US-Iran conflict

One of Iranian Navy ships, IRIS Dena, was sunk by torpedo by the US forces in the Indian Ocean near Sri Lanka as it was returning from an exercise in India. More than 85 sailors died. The ship was reportedly unarmed, and the US forces did not stay back to rescue the sailors, thus violating a convention of war.

Several commentators and analysts among a large number of social media shared a clip of Trump's “more fun” comment, calling it “disgusting”, “his true face”, and revelatory of the “real” nature of the US aggression in the Persian Gulf.