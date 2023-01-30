‘More precisely…’: Kremlin fact-checks Boris Johnson's claims on Vladimir Putin

Kremlin dismissed former British prime minister Boris Johnson's claims on Russian president Vladimir Putin as a "lie". Boris Johnson had said that the Russian president personally threatened him with a missile attack.

"What Mr Johnson said is not true. More precisely it's a lie," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding, "Moreover, this is either a conscious lie -- then you need to ask Mr Johnson for what purpose he chose this version of events -- Or it was unintentional and in fact he didn't understand what President Putin was talking to him about."

"I know what was discussed during this conversation... There were no missile threats," Dmitry Peskov further said.

Boris Johnson made the claims in a BBC documentary that focuses on Vladimir Putin's talks with world leaders from 2014 to 2022. Boris Johnson said that Vladimir Putin threatened him during a very long call in February which coincided with the time when Russia was gathering its troops alongside Ukraine's borders while other world leaders were trying to dissuade Russia from invading Ukraine.

"He threatened me at one point, and he said, 'Boris, I don't want to hurt you but, with a missile, it would only take a minute' or something like that... I think from the very relaxed tone that he was taking, the sort of air of detachment that he seemed to have, he was just playing along with my attempts to get him to negotiate,” Boris Johnson said.

