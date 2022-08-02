Home / World News / ‘More than 20 years after 9/11…’: Barack Obama praises killing of al-Qaeda chief

world news
Updated on Aug 02, 2022 10:08 AM IST
al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed late Monday night in a US drone strike on Afghanistan capital Kabul.
ByHT News Desk

Former United States president Barack Obama tweeted Tuesday to welcome the killing of al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri, declaring that the wanted terrorist had 'finally been brought to justice'. Obama praised president Joe Biden's leadership and recognised the contributions of the intelligence community 'who have been working with decades for this moment'.

"More than 20 years after 9/11, one of the masterminds of that terrorist attack and Osama bin Laden's successor as the leader of al-Qaeda – Ayman al-Zawahiri – has finally been brought to justice."

"It’s a tribute to President Biden’s leadership, to the members of the intelligence community who have been working for decades for this moment, and to the counterterrorism professionals who were able to take al-Zawahiri out without a single civilian casualty."

"Tonight’s news is also proof that it’s possible to root out terrorism without being at war in Afghanistan. And I hope it provides a small measure of peace to the 9/11 families and everyone else who has suffered at the hands of al-Qaeda."

In the biggest setback to al-Qaeda since May 2011, when its founder and then chief, Osama bin Laden, was killed by US special forces in Pakistan, the terrorist group's leader, Ayman al-Zawahiri, was killed in a US drone strike in Kabul.

In an address on Monday evening (local time) from the White House, President Joe Biden – who was the Vice President under Barack Obama at the time of the bin Laden operation – confirmed that Zawahiri had been eliminated.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk.

Tuesday, August 02, 2022
