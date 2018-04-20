 More than 50 injured in train accident in Austria | world news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 20, 2018-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

More than 50 injured in train accident in Austria

Around 240 people were on board the two trains in Salzburg.

world Updated: Apr 20, 2018 15:20 IST
A policemen takes pictures of a demolished couchette car standing on a platform after two train carriages collided at the main railway station in Salzburg,
A policemen takes pictures of a demolished couchette car standing on a platform after two train carriages collided at the main railway station in Salzburg,(AFP)

Fifty-four people were treated for injuries after two train carriages collided at a station in the Austrian city of Salzburg on Friday, the state rail company OeBB said.

The accident happened when a carriage from a train arriving from Venice struck a carriage on the service from Zurich, to which it was meant to be coupled before heading to Vienna.

The “two carriages collided for unknown reasons,” fire service official Reinhold Ortler told O1 radio.

Around 240 people were on board the two trains, which contain both seated and sleeping compartments.

“Fifty four people were treated. Fortunately we’re only talking about light injuries,” OeBB spokesman Robert Mosser told AFP.

tags

more from world
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature