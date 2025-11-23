Multiple international airlines cancel Venezuela flights after US warning

Three international airlines canceled their flights departing from Venezuela on Saturday, the day after the US Federal Aviation Administration warned major airlines of a "potentially hazardous situation" when flying over the country. Several international airlines cancel their flights in Venezuela after US security risk warning(Representative image/REUTERS)

Brazil's Gol, Colombia's Avianca and TAP Air Portugal canceled their flights departing from Caracas on Saturday, according to Flightradar24 and the official website of Simon Bolivar Maiquetia International Airport.

Aeronautica Civil de Colombia said in a statement there were "potential risks" of flying in the Maiquetia area "due to the deterioration of security conditions and increased military activity in the region."

TAP Air Portugal confirmed it canceled its flights scheduled for Saturday and next Tuesday. "This decision follows information issued by the United States aviation authorities, which indicates that safety conditions in Venezuelan airspace are not guaranteed," the company told Reuters.

Spain's Iberia also said it was canceling their flights to Caracas from Monday until further notice. The Spanish company's flight scheduled on Saturday to Madrid from Venezuela's capital departed.

"The company will assess the situation to decide when to resume flights to that country," an Iberia spokesperson told Reuters.

Copa Airlines and Wingo kept their flights departing from Maiquetia on Saturday.

The U.S. FAA notice cited the "worsening security situation and heightened military activity in or around Venezuela" and said threats could pose risks for aircraft at all altitudes.

There has been a massive American military buildup in the region in recent months, including the U.S. Navy's largest aircraft carrier, at least eight other warships, and F-35 aircraft.

Latam Airlines flight to Bogota scheduled for Sunday has also been canceled, Flightradar24 says.