Multiple pets die after flash flooding at dog care service in Washington, D.C.

Flash flooding at a doggy daycare in Rhode Island Avenue in Washington, D.C. has resulted in the death of many dogs. As per reports, the flooding was caused due to severe storms and rain. The incident happened at "District Dogs" which is a popular pet care and boarding service.

A pet named Mona who perished in the flash flooding.(X (formerly Twitter))

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interaction with reporters shared online by WUSA9 on Monday, Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly informed that water flooded the pet care service after a nearby wall collapsed.

He also shared that firefighters rescued 20 dogs and multiple employees amid the flooding.

“It’s hard to watch. It’s unbearable. This is losing a member of your family or being scared that you did. We’ve all seen that in our communities. It’s a terrible thing,” said Donnelly.

District Dogs took to Instagram story and shared a statement after the incident.

"We are devastated over the events that occurred at our Rhode Island Avenue location this evening," District Dogs posted in their business's Instagram Story.

"We appreciate the quick and heroic actions of our employees and first responders to rescue animals, and we are focused on doing everything we can to support our impacted employees and clients during this impossible time," the statement read.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ| Survivors of Maui wildfires claim they are being ‘robbed at gunpoint’: Report

Some dog owners expressed their disappointment after losing their beloved pets in the incident.

"My baby Mona was one of the dogs that didn’t make it at the #districtdogs flooding. I can’t wrap my mind around her not being here anymore. All of this could have been avoided if the owner wasn’t so negligent," wrote one user on "X".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, DC Water took to social media platform X(formerly Twitter) and assured the public that risk of flooding will get reduced in the next two months.

"Understand the frustration. The Northeast Boundary Tunnel is slated to open within the next 2 months. That will help mitigate the risk of flooding, but not eliminate it," posted DC Water.