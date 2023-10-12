'Murdered, burned by Hamas monsters': Israel PM Netanyahu shares pics of babies killed in war

Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Thursday shared devastating images of burnt bodies of infants and toddlers which were among the pictures shown by Netanyahu to visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The Israeli PM's office claimed the babies were murdered by Hamas militants amid the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine. Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City(AP)

"Here are some of the photos Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu showed to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Warning: These are horrifying photos of babies murdered and burned by the Hamas monsters. Hamas is inhuman. Hamas is ISIS", the PM's office said while sharing the images on X (formerly Twitter).

Since the images are really horrifying, we have decided not to share the tweet.

The images depicted the horrifying burnt and bloodshed bodies of infants which shook everyone.

Netanyahu had compared the Hamas with ISIS and vowed that the terror group will be crushed just as the Islamic State. "Hamas is ISIS and just as ISIS was crushed, so too will Hamas be crushed. Hamas should be treated exactly the way ISIS was treated. They should be spit out from the community of nations. No leader should meet them, no country should harbour them and those that do should be sanctioned."

Israel PM today thanked Blinken, who arrived in Tel Aviv earlier today along with a team of officials for a solidarity visit, for United States' support to the country in the war against terror group Hamas saying that his visit is a tangible example of America's unequivocal support in the time where they should stand tall, proud and united against the sheer evil.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have struck over 3,600 targets in the Gaza Strip, using at least 6,000 rounds of ammunition, according to a report by The Times of Israel. A senior Hamas operative and several other members of the terrorist organisation were targeted in recent attacks, according to the IDF.

The military claims to be assaulting all of Hamas's resources throughout the Gaza Strip, including war rooms, military installations, facilities for manufacturing weapons, and locations connected to the terror group.

The death toll in Israel since the Hamas attack has jumped to 1,200 and some 3,300 have been injured. Meanwhile, over 1,350 Palestinians have died in Gaza as Israel has levelled entire city blocks and destroyed thousands of buildings.