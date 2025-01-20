Musk-led DOGE violates transparency rules, may be sued soon: Report

Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is expected to be sued ‘within minutes’ of Donald Trump taking oath for his second term as US President on Monday, according to a report. Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives to the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS)

A 30-page lawsuit, accessed by The Washington Post, has challenged the legality of DOGE, a government advisory committee Donald Trump claims he'll create, the Guardian reported.

The lawsuit alleged that the panel was ‘violating’ federal transparency rules on disclosure, hiring and other practices, the website added.

‘DOGE failed to have fairly balanced representation’

National Security Counselors, the public interest law firm behind the lawsuit, said in the claim that the Elon Musk-led DOGE met the bar to be considered as a ‘federal advisory committee’ but failed to have a ‘fairly balanced representation.’

Further, the law firm claimed that the efficiency panel has also failed to both keep records of its meetings and be open to public scrutiny, as is required by the law.

Reportedly, 'dozens of staffers' have already been hired for the department, and they often work from Musk's SpaceX headquarters in Washington D.C., communicating through Signal, the encrypted messaging app.

Elon Musk ‘frustrated’ with Vivek Ramaswamy: Report

Separately, as per CBS News, Musk, the world's richest person and a vocal Donald Trump backer, had ‘privately undercut’ Vivek Ramaswamy, the new President's fellow Republican, due to a ‘lack of engagement’ shown by the Indian-origin tech entrepreneur in the DOGE project.

Vivek Ramaswamy, who was tapped to co-lead the panel, is now likely to step away from it as it is believed he plans to stand for the governorship of Ohio.

With DOGE, Donald Trump aims to ‘cut’ dozens of government schemes and agencies, in a bid for ‘government efficiency.’