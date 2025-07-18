‘Must step back': US calls on Israel, Syria for ‘meaningful dialogue’ amid rising violence

The US State Department once again on Thursday condemned the ongoing violence in Syria, urging all parties to step back and engage in "meaningful dialogue" for a lasting ceasefire. Syrian Bedouin fighters, amid the ceasefire between government troops and Druze, said they launched a new offensive in Sweida against Druze fighters. (Reuters)

Washington said that it has engaged in efforts to de-escalate the tensions in Syria. Israel had launched fresh strikes on Syria, vowing to protect the country's Druze minority, especially in Sweida.

US State Secretary Marco Rubio earlier said that they were headed towards a "real de-escalation" as Washington engaged in all efforts to resolve the conflict.

"Actively engaging all constituencies in Syria to navigate towards the calm and continued discussion on integration," State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce told reporters.

ALSO READ | Syria withdraws forces from Sweida as Israel strikes Damascus: What we know

The US also called on the Syrian government to lead the path forward amid this fighting and chaos. It pressed on and said, "All parties must step back and engage in meaningful dialogue that leads to lasting peace."

Washington also clarified that it did not support the Israeli action in Syria, stating that it was engaging both Israel and Syria.

Earlier, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt also told reporters that a de-escalation in Syria seemed to be continuing. "Syria agreed to draw back their troops that were in the area where that clash was ongoing, and we continue to be very actively monitoring the situation," she said.

What's happening in Syria?

Meanwhile, Syria's interim president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, accused Israel of trying to damage the country and vowed to protect its Druze minority on Thursday after an intervention from the US helped achieve a truce in the fight between Syrian government forces and Druze fighters.

The majority of the Syrian government forces pulled out of the southern Syrian province of Sweida on Thursday after days of clashes, and militias linked to the minority posed a threat to the country's post-war transition.

Scores of people have been killed so far in the conflict between Druze fighters and government troops and Bedouin tribes.

What was concerning was that a military commander from the Bedouin side said their fighters had launched a new offensive in Sweida against Druze fighters, citing that the truce deal only applied to the government forces.

Syrian leader al-Sharaa said in a broadcast on Thursday that under the new ceasefire agreement, the Druze community and clerics have been appointed to maintain the internal security in Sweida.

On the other hand, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to keep southern Syria demilitarised and to protect the Druze community. "This will also be the continuation of our policy," he said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that at least 594 people have been killed in southern Syria's Sweida province as toll from the days of fighting continued to increase in the region.

The SOHR said it counted 300 Druze from Sweida among the dead, including 154 civilians. The violence has claimed the lives of 257 government personnel and 18 Bedouin fighters, plus three members of the Bedouin tribe "who were summarily executed by Druze fighters".

(with inputs from agencies)