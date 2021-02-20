Myanmar anti-coup protesters honour woman shot dead by police
Anti-coup protesters in Myanmar's two largest cities on Saturday paid tribute to the young woman who died a day earlier after being shot by police during a rally against the military takeover.
An impromptu memorial created under an elevated roadway in Yangon attracted around 1,000 protesters. A wreath of bright yellow flowers was hung beneath a photograph of Mya Thwet Thwet Khine, who was shot in the capital Naypyitaw on Feb. 9, two days before her 20th birthday.
Her death on Friday, announced by her family, was the first confirmed fatality among thousands of protesters who have faced off against security forces since the military took power on Feb 1.
Protesters at the memorial chanted and held up signs that read “End the dictatorship in Myanmar" and “You will be remembered Mya Thwet Thwet Khine.” The supporters also laid roses and rose petals on images of the woman.
Video from the day she was shot show her sheltering from water cannons and suddenly dropping to the ground after a bullet penetrated the motorcycle helmet she was wearing. She had been on life support in a hospital for more than a week with what doctors said was no chance of recovery.
US State Department spokesman Ned Price offered his government's condolences Friday and reiterated calls on the military to refrain from violence against peaceful protestors.
In Mandalay, the country's second-largest city, a protest led by medical university students drew more than 1,000 people, many of whom also carried flowers and images of Mya Thwet Thwet Khine.
Others held signs saying “CDM,” referring to the nationwide civil disobedience movement that has encouraged doctors, engineers and others to protest the coup by refusing to work.
Across the country protests showed no signs of slowing down on Saturday despite recent crackdowns by the military government — including a sixth consecutive night in which the internet was cut for many hours.
Demonstrators also gathered elsewhere in Yangon, chanting and holding placards and images of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, whose democratically elected government was overthrown.
Aerial images taken Friday showed streets in Yangon painted with the words “The military dictatorship must fall” in Burmese, and “We want democracy” and “Free our leaders" in English.
Security forces have been relatively restrained so far in confronting protesters in Yangon, but appeared to be toughening their stance in areas where there is less media presence.
Police used force for a second day Friday to arrest protesters in Myitkyina, the capital of the remote northern state of Kachin. The Kachin ethnic minority has long been in conflict with the central government, and there has been intermittent armed struggle against the army there for decades.
The junta seized power after detaining Suu Kyi and preventing Parliament from convening, saying elections in November were tainted by voting irregularities. The election outcome, in which Suu Kyi's party won by a landslide, was affirmed by an election commission that has since been replaced by the military. The junta says it will hold new elections in a year's time.
The US, British and Canadian governments have imposed sanctions on the new military leaders, and they and other nations have called for Suu Kyi's administration to be restored.
The coup was a major setback to Myanmar's transition to democracy after 50 years of army rule. Suu Kyi came to power after her National League for Democracy party won a 2015 election, but the generals retained substantial power under the constitution, which was adopted under a military regime.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Day after PLA deaths are announced, hate messages target Indian embassy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italian doctors remember night that ushered in Europe's first Covid-19 lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suga expresses concern over China's dominance in East and South China sea at G7
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tehran confident about lifting of US sanctions despite wrangling: Iran spokesman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russian court rejects Kremlin critic Navalny's appeal against jail term
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar anti-coup protesters honour woman shot dead by police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ted Cruz's trip tests memory of voters if he runs for White House again in 2024
- Ted Cruz is still the best-known leader in the country's largest red state, with a far higher national profile than Abbott, who has also been mentioned as a possible 2024 presidential contender
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japan air force officer, US instructor killed in plane crash in Alabama
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Florida is a model for voting. The GOP wants change anyway
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
France sends assault warships to South China Sea for combined military exercise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Representatives of 9 foreign embassies, EU attend Navalny's hearings
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AstraZeneca to produce Covid-19 vaccine doses in Japan for 40 million people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Texas reels from power outage: Impact in pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK urges UN resolution for pause in conflicts for Covid-19 jabs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Air Force orders new review into racial, ethnic disparities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox