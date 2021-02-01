Myanmar army pledges new elections, power transfer following coup
Myanmar's army on Monday said it will hold fresh elections and hand power to the winning party once a year-long state of emergency has elapsed, hours after carrying out a coup.
"We will perform real multi-party democracy... with complete balance and fairness," a statement on the army's official Facebook page said.
It added that power will be transferred after "holding a free and fair general election and the emergency provisions period is complete."
- Wang said China -- which shares a border with Myanmar -- was still "furthering our understanding of the situation."
- "The Secretary-General strongly condemns the detention of State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, President U Win Myint and other political leaders on the eve of the opening session of Myanmar's new parliament," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.
- However, Long Covid deserves similar urgent attention, said Janet Diaz, the clinical care lead in the WHO's emergencies programme, ahead of a push for a globally-unified approach to the problem.
- The US urged Myanmar’s military to release all those detained and to respect the results of the election.
