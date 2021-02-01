IND USA
Aung San Suu Kyi was held along with other leaders of her NLD party in early morning raids. (File photo)
world news

Myanmar army pledges new elections, power transfer following coup

"We will perform real multi-party democracy... with complete balance and fairness," a statement on the army's official Facebook page said.
By HT Correspondent | AFP
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:04 PM IST

Myanmar's army on Monday said it will hold fresh elections and hand power to the winning party once a year-long state of emergency has elapsed, hours after carrying out a coup.

"We will perform real multi-party democracy... with complete balance and fairness," a statement on the army's official Facebook page said.

It added that power will be transferred after "holding a free and fair general election and the emergency provisions period is complete."

The military has declared a one-year state of emergency in Myanmar, and the coup ends a decade of civilian rule in the country.(AP)
