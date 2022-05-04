Myanmar: Aung San Suu Kyi's plea against 5-year jail term rejected by junta court
- An appeal filed by the Nobel laureate's legal team against the junta ruling "was summarily dismissed". Suu Kyi was found guilty of accepting a bribe of cash and gold a week ago.
An appeal by ousted Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi against a five-year sentence for corruption was rejected by the country's junta court on Wednesday.
An AFP report, citing sources said the appeal filed by the Nobel laureate's legal team against the junta ruling "was summarily dismissed". Suu Kyi was found guilty of accepting a bribe of cash and gold a week ago.
The 76-year-old leader had already been sentenced to six years in jail for incitement against the military, breaching Covid-19 rules and breaking a telecommunications law.
She would remain under house arrest at an unknown location in the military-built capital Naypyidaw. The ousted leader faced several other trials, including alleged violation of the official secrets act, several counts of corruption and electoral fraud, and could be jailed for more than 100 years if convicted on all counts.
The court's dismissal further diminished any chance of a political comeback for the long-time symbol of resistance against the junta.
Journalists continued to remained barred from attending the court hearings and Suu Kyi's lawyers were banned from speaking to the media.
More than 1,800 people have been killed and over 13,000 arrested in a crackdown on dissent since a coup last February, according to a local monitoring group.
(With agency inputs)
