Myanmar earthquake: Woman pulled out from rubble after 91 hours; death toll crosses 2,700

A woman was rescued in Myanmar's capital on Tuesday from the rubble of a high-rise building that collapsed in last week's powerful earthquake that hit the country and its adjoining regions, fire services reported. The building collapsed in the 7.7-magnitude earthquake that hit Myanmar on Friday.(REUTERS)

The fire department in Naypyitaw said the woman was successfully pulled from the rubble after being buried for 91 hours. The building collapsed in the 7.7 magnitude earthquake that hit midday Friday.

While the woman was rescued, the hope of finding more survivors continued to fade. The death toll, meanwhile, has crossed 2700.

Experts say the likelihood of finding survivors drops dramatically after 72 hours, AP reported.

Myanmar earthquake: Death toll surpasses 2700

The head of Myanmar’s military government, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, told a forum in Naypyitaw that 2,719 people have now been found dead, with 4,521 others injured and 441 missing, Myanmar's Western News online portal reported.

It has also been reported that shelter, clean water and medicine are in short supply following the earthquake in Myanmar that has caused significant structural damage and had a devastating human toll, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Tuesday.

Multiple UN Agencies have raised the alarm about the shortage of drinking water, with concerns of cholera spreading.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said hospitals were overwhelmed and that medical supplies were running out, and that there were shortages of running water and fuel.

Bombing amid earthquake devastation

Just days after the deadly quake, the ruling military regime resumed bombing parts of the war-torn country where it lost crucial territory over more than a year of intense fighting.

Pro-democracy rebel groups reported fresh airstrikes in areas close to the epicentre. The ruling State Administration Council’s spokesman, Major General Zaw Min Tun, did not respond to requests seeking comment.

He has previously said the military government is busy with rescue efforts, highlighting efforts to find survivors in collapsed buildings.