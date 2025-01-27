Mysterious ‘help’ signs spotted on Google Maps near Los Angeles shipping yard

A Los Angeles region near a shipping port has shot into the limelight after social media users spotted the words 'help' and 'traffico' on Google satellite live images. The words were written in the debris of the wildfires that have ravaged the region. Mysterious signs have 'Help' written in debris have popped up near a Los Angeles shipping yard.(Google Maps)

The words 'LAPD', ‘Federal’ and ‘Traffico’ can also be seen written in the debris.

Officials are yet to comment on the images, but several theories have sprung up on X (Twitter). While some users believe this could be a prank by kids, others feel this could be an actual cry of help by someone hit by the wildfires. One user even theorised that this could be a case of human trafficking, where the victim is trying to seek help.

"This disturbing message was spotted on Google Maps in Los Angeles, California, with the words 'Help' and 'Traffico' written in the debris, surrounded by shipping containers. It has been confirmed that the lot next to this location is a shipping yard which has led users to fear that this is connected to human trafficking or worse," a user wrote on X sharing visuals from Google of the location, which is location near the North Mission road in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Wildfires

Los Angeles County crews spent much of the past week removing vegetation, shoring up slopes and reinforcing roads in devastated areas of the Palisades and Eaton fires, which reduced entire neighborhoods to rubble and ash after breaking out during powerful winds on January 7.

The Palisades Fire, the largest of the blazes that destroyed thousands of homes and killed at least 11 people, reached 90% containment Sunday. The Eaton Fire, which broke out near Altadena and has killed at least 16 people, was 98% contained.

The Hughes Fire, which ignited last week north of Los Angeles and caused evacuation orders or warnings for more than 50,000 people, was 95% contained as of Sunday evening.

In San Diego County, firefighters made progress to contain the smaller Border 2 Fire as it burned through a remote area of the Otay Mountain Wilderness near the US-Mexico border.