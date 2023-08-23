NASA scientist refutes theories about sighting of UFOs

Unidentified Flying Objects(UFOs) have been a matter of intrigue for hundreds of researchers, explorers and people. There are numerous wild theories where people have claimed to have spotted a UFO in the sky and they narrate such stories with conviction.

While the debate around UFOs rages on, a NASA scientist has weighed in on the matter. Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) director Dr. Laurie Leshin interacted with FOX10 Phoenix recently and was asked if she had “seen spacecraft made from outside of this world.”

Responding to the question, Leshin outrightly said “Absolutely not.”

“I mean, look, there’s clearly a lot of interest. Our interest is in actually scientifically following the evidence and looking for life elsewhere, and I think we have the chance within our lifetimes to answer that question,” said Leshin.

The NASA scientist also highlighted the objectives of JPL and how they were trying to find extra terrestrial life.

“One of our biggest ambitions at JPL is to find life elsewhere. We’re trying to explore all kinds of places in our solar system and beyond that might have life,” Leshin said.

“…whether it’s intelligent life — that would be very interesting, obviously.” she added.

“If you’re a scientist, the biggest question you can ask is, ‘Are we alone in the universe?. So that is what we’re trying to answer. We’re on the precipice of it,” said Leshin.