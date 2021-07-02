National Anisette Day: All you need to know

National Anisette Day is observed annually on July 2 to celebrate anisette or anis, the liquor flavored with anise. Anise is a colourless aniseed-flavored alcoholic beverage made from distilled spirit along with sweetener and is reported to be popular in Mediterranean nations. Anisette cookies are also very popular in the United States. Anise is a herb with its native in Egypt and was also used by Romans in medicine and to change their bitter taste, as per media reports.

All you need to know:

The drink obtained from the seed is intense and has a high liquor content, which makes it impossible to be drunk neat. It has been 200 years since the creation of the drink and is celebrated enthusiastically around the world every year on July 2.

As a herb, anise was first used in Egypt during 1500 BC, as per Bible records, media reports said.

Anís del Mono is the trademark for the famous anisette liqueur of Spain. Pastis is a kind of the same drink produced from aniseed and licorice root extracts.

Anisette is mostly consumed in countries like Spain, Italy, Portugal, Turkey, Greece, Lebanon, Cyprus, Israel, and France.

A long fermentation process is involved in producing the liqueur and is the most common drink during Easter and Christmas times.

It is not taken as it and is combined with the water which changes its colour to milky white. It is popularly called palomita in Italy and is often considered as a drink for refreshment.

The Anisette water is often used for religious rituals in some countries. It is used spirited water offered to the goddess.

The aniseed is used for medicinal purposes to cure epileptic, hysterical, rheumatic, septic, congestion and digestion problems. However, its heavy dosage can lead to respirational problems and is reportedly perhaps deprives blood circulation to some extent due to its narcotic effects. It could also lead to skin irritation and is not recommended during pregnancy.

Star anise of some of the countries is considered highly toxic and dangerous if consumed and is also attributed to some kinds of cancer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON