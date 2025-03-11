Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NATO's Rutte urges Kosovo and Serbia to speed up dialogue, normalise ties

Reuters |
Mar 11, 2025 09:14 PM IST

KOSOVO-NATO/RUTTE (PIX, TV):NATO's Rutte urges Kosovo and Serbia to speed up dialogue, normalise ties

PRISTINA, - NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said on Tuesday the alliance is committed to its peacemaking mission in Kosovo and urged political leaders in Belgrade and Pristina to speed up dialogue to settle unresolved issues and pave the way to lasting peace.

NATO's Rutte urges Kosovo and Serbia to speed up dialogue, normalise ties
NATO's Rutte urges Kosovo and Serbia to speed up dialogue, normalise ties

"NATO has supported peace and stability in the Western Balkan region for 30 years now. Our commitment remains strong today, spearheaded by KFOR," Rutte said, referring to NATO's Kosovo Force peacekeeping mission.

"NATO will continue to fully support the normalization of relations between Belgrade and Pristina, led by the European Union."

Rutte spoke in Pristina during a visit to KFOR's 4,686 military personnel.

Kosovo declared independence in 2008, almost a decade after NATO bombed Serb forces to halt the killing and expulsion of ethnic Albanians from the region during a 1998-99 counter-insurgency war.

But, in its constitution, Serbia still regards Kosovo as an integral part of its territory.

Rutte said the dialogue, "is the only way to solve pending issues and secure a stable future, ensuring that the rights of all communities are respected and safeguarded."

He urged parties to show flexibility and compromise.

Both Kosovo and Serbia aim to join the European Union, but in order to make progress they need to normalise ties and establish diplomatic relations. In 2013 the parties agreed to an EU sponsored dialogue, but little progress has been made.

"Normalization brings greater stability, more investment opportunities, and also lasting security across the whole region, for the benefit of all," Rutte said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On