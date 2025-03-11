PRISTINA, - NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said on Tuesday the alliance is committed to its peacemaking mission in Kosovo and urged political leaders in Belgrade and Pristina to speed up dialogue to settle unresolved issues and pave the way to lasting peace. NATO's Rutte urges Kosovo and Serbia to speed up dialogue, normalise ties

"NATO has supported peace and stability in the Western Balkan region for 30 years now. Our commitment remains strong today, spearheaded by KFOR," Rutte said, referring to NATO's Kosovo Force peacekeeping mission.

"NATO will continue to fully support the normalization of relations between Belgrade and Pristina, led by the European Union."

Rutte spoke in Pristina during a visit to KFOR's 4,686 military personnel.

Kosovo declared independence in 2008, almost a decade after NATO bombed Serb forces to halt the killing and expulsion of ethnic Albanians from the region during a 1998-99 counter-insurgency war.

But, in its constitution, Serbia still regards Kosovo as an integral part of its territory.

Rutte said the dialogue, "is the only way to solve pending issues and secure a stable future, ensuring that the rights of all communities are respected and safeguarded."

He urged parties to show flexibility and compromise.

Both Kosovo and Serbia aim to join the European Union, but in order to make progress they need to normalise ties and establish diplomatic relations. In 2013 the parties agreed to an EU sponsored dialogue, but little progress has been made.

"Normalization brings greater stability, more investment opportunities, and also lasting security across the whole region, for the benefit of all," Rutte said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.