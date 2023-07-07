Home / World News / Nawaz Sharif can contest elections: Pakistan law minister on disqualification

Nawaz Sharif can contest elections: Pakistan law minister on disqualification

ByMallika Soni
Jul 07, 2023 11:36 AM IST

Nawaz Sharif will not face lifetime disqualification anymore as the maximum disqualification period is five years.

Pakistan law minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif's lifetime disqualification has ended, and now he is eligible to contest elections. He further said that the dissolution of Pakistan's national assembly before its tenure cannot be ruled in the current political situation. Once the tenure ends, a caretaker set up will be established he said.

Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif.(Reuters)
Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif.(Reuters)

Nawaz Sharif will not face lifetime disqualification anymore as the maximum disqualification period is five years, the minister said.

"If someone thinks that a person is a beneficiary of these amendments, then it would be someone else tomorrow. It is the constitutional jurisdiction of the Parliament to legislate and amend laws. The legislation work cannot be carried out by any institutions other than the Parliament," he said.

Read more: Kremlin's odd update on Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin: ‘Russia doesn’t care if…'

Not a single decision can be made without consultations with the coalition partners in the government, he continued.

Earlier, Pakistan's national assembly passed legislation limiting how long lawmakers can be disqualified from office. Nawaz Sharif served as Pakistan's prime minister three times after he was ousted over graft allegations in 2017. The country's top court then barred him from politics for life. He was later sentenced to seven years in jail.

In 2019, Nawaz Sharif was granted medical bail after which he flew to Britain where he has remained ever since as he continues to steer his party. His brother Shehbaz Sharif became prime minister last year.

"The ruling PML-N and its coalition partners want to bring Nawaz Sharif back," political analyst Hasan Askari had earlier told AFP, explaining, “The bill has been passed to achieve this objective. Nawaz Sharif will be the main campaigner for PML-N in the next election. His return will be very helpful for the party politically, but it's not clear whether he himself will contest the election.”

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out