News / World News / Nawaz Sharif's win? Pakistan court removes lifetime election bans on convicts

Nawaz Sharif's win? Pakistan court removes lifetime election bans on convicts

ByMallika Soni
Jan 08, 2024 07:46 PM IST

This paves the way for former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif to run in next month's national election.

Pakistan's Supreme Court scrapped lifetime bans from contesting elections for people with past convictions. Pakistan Chief Justice Faez Isa read the order in a live telecast broadcast on the court's website as per news agency Reuters. This paves the way for former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif to run in next month's national election.

Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif waves to his supporters.(AP)
Three-time Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif came to the country last year ending four years of self-imposed exile. The former premier had not set foot in Pakistan since he left for London in 2019 to receive medical treatment while serving a 14-year prison sentence for corruption.

What the ruling means for Nawaz Sharif?

But the ruling means that Nawaz Sharif could become Pakistan's prime minister for a fourth time as his party- Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)- is considered a frontrunner to win the election. Polls in Pakistan are scheduled for February 8, while Nawaz Sharif's main rival former prime minister Imran Khan remains in jail and is barred from contesting the polls for five years.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader and former minister Azam Nazir Tarar welcomed the judgment and said that it was long overdue. "The Supreme Court removed a discrepancy as the life-long ban was against the fundamental rights,” he said.

Will Imran Khan also be allowed to run for elections?

Nawaz Sharif was not an applicant in the latest case as it was filed by other banned politicians. Imran Khan, who won the last elections in 2018, will not benefit from the ruling as it abolishes only lifetime bans. This means that the cricketer-turned-politician remains disqualified until 2028.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

