NDP motion to recognise 1984 anti-Sikh violence as ‘genocide’ fails in Canadian parliamentary committee

Toronto: A motion moved by the New Democratic Party or NDP for the recognition of the violence against Sikhs in India in 1984 as a "genocide" failed to be passed by a Parliamentary committee, on Thursday.

The motion was moved by NDP leader Jagmeet Singh before the House of Commons Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Development. He said notice of the motion had been given on June 19 this year.

However, the committee, chaired by ruling Liberal Party MP Ali Ehsassi, moved to adjourn debate in the matter, with nine members voting for that adjournment and two against.

Introducing the motion, Singh asked the committee to “call on the House to recognise that a genocide was carried out against the Sikhs in India” in 1984 and to “call upon Indian government to make measures to bring those responsible for this violence to justice.”

He also referred to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police or RCMP’s allegations in October that linked Indian diplomats and officials in the country to violent crime.

Singh argued that such a motion would be a show of “solidarity” with the victims of the violence that erupted following the assassination of then Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in October 1984.

Canada’s Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs Rob Oliphant described those events as “horrendous” and “tragic”, adding it was “not just an Indian issue but also a Canadian issue by virtue of our population in this country.” However, he raised procedural questions about it being adopted by the committee and suggested other alternatives.

Later, Singh posted on X, “Today, in the Foreign Affairs Committee the Liberals and Conservatives teamed up to block a motion to recognize the Sikh Genocide. They’ve known about this for months. They could have spent the time to listen to the concerns of the community. Instead, they turned their backs on justice.”

In a campaign launched by the NDP this year, it stated, “On the 40-year-anniversary, (party leader) Jagmeet Singh and the NDP will seek official recognition of the 1984 Sikh Genocide in Canadian Parliament.”

The issue was addressed by Singh while speaking at the Vaisakhi parade in Surrey, British Columbia, in April, as he said, “40th anniversary of Sikh genocide falls in this year. On this occasion, Sikh genocide should be recognised at the Federal level.”

In 2010, Liberal Party MP Sukh Dhaliwal had moved a similar motion in the House but it had failed to pass. On Thursday, Dhaliwal, a sitting MP of the ruling party, posted, “I’m deeply saddened that the debate was adjourned. I remain committed to honouring and advocating for the lives lost during this tragic chapter in Sikh history.”