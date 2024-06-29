 Nepal: 3 children among 9 killed in landslides | World News - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Jun 29, 2024
New Delhi
Nepal: 3 children among 9 killed in landslides

Reuters |
Jun 29, 2024 12:57 PM IST

Landslides and flash floods are common in mostly mountainous Nepal during the monsoon season and kill hundreds of people every year

At least nine people, including three children, were killed after heavy monsoon rains in west Nepal triggered landslides, an official said on Saturday.

At least 35 people across Nepal have died in landslides, floods and lightning strikes since mid-June

Five members of a family were sleeping when their house was washed away by a landslide in Malika village in Gulmi district, about 250 km (156 miles) west of Kathmandu, according to Dizan Bhattarai, a spokesman for the National Disaster Rescue and Reduction Management Authority.

ALSO READ | Nepal: At least 14 dead in landslides, floods triggered by heavy rains

“Bodies of all five have been recovered,” Bhattarai told Reuters, adding that the family included two children.

In neighbouring Syangja district, one woman and her three year old daughter died in a landslide that swept away their house, while in Baglung district, which borders Gulmi, two people were killed in another landslide.

ALSO READ | Nepal: Taplejung landslide kills 4 family members, injures 2

At least 35 people across Nepal have died in landslides, floods and lightning strikes since mid-June when annual monsoon rains started. Rains normally continue until mid-September.

Landslides and flash floods are common in mostly mountainous Nepal during the monsoon season and kill hundreds of people every year.

News / World News / Nepal: 3 children among 9 killed in landslides
Saturday, June 29, 2024
