Nepal General Election 2026 LIVE updates: Key polls today months after GenZ protests toppled govt, voting begins
Nepal General Election 2026 LIVE updates: Key contenders include a Marxist former prime minister seeking a return to power, a rapper-turned-mayor appealing to younger voters, and the newly elected leader of the influential Nepali Congress party.
- 22 Mins agoNepal bans public, private vehicles ahead of polling to tighten election security
- 33 Mins agoWhat issues are at stake?
- 1 Hr 35 Mins agoHow does Nepal’s electoral system work?
- 1 Hr 40 Mins agoWhich constituency will decide the high-profile contest between key candidates KP Sharma Oli and Balendra Shah?
- 1 Hr 41 Mins agoWhat triggered the Gen Z protests in Nepal last year?
- 1 Hr 42 Mins agoWhen will the results be announced?
- 1 Hr 43 Mins agoWhy are these elections significant after last year’s Gen Z protests?
- 1 Hr 43 Mins agoWho are the key candidates to watch?
- 1 Hr 47 Mins agoWhen does polling begin in Nepal?
Nepal General Election 2026 LIVE updates: Voting began in Nepal on Thursday to elect a new parliament, months after deadly anti-corruption protests brought down the government, setting the stage for a high-stakes contest between the country’s established political leadership and a rising youth movement. Key contenders include a former prime minister seeking a return to power, a rapper-turned-mayor appealing to younger voters, and the newly elected leader of the influential Nepali Congress party....Read More
When will the voting begin?
Voting begins at 07:00 am (6:45 IST) and the election is widely seen as one of the most fiercely contested in the Himalayan nation of 30 million people since the end of its civil war in 2006.
Nearly 19 million voters are expected to cast their ballots to decide who will replace the interim government that has been in place since the September 2025 uprising, during which at least 77 people were killed and parliament along with several government buildings were set ablaze.
How does Nepal’s electoral system work?
Members of Nepal’s House of Representatives are elected through a mixed system that combines first-past-the-post (FPTP) voting and proportional representation. Voters cast two ballots on election day, one for an individual candidate in their constituency and another for a political party.
In total, 275 seats in the House of Representatives, the lower house of the Federal Parliament, are being filled, according to International Foundation for Electoral Systems.
Of these, 165 members are elected through direct constituency contests under the FPTP system, while the remaining 110 seats are allocated through proportional representation based on the share of votes each party receives for its party list.
The 165 constituency seats are distributed across Nepal’s seven provinces.
First elections after the Gen Z protests
The youth-led demonstrations, organised loosely under a Gen Z banner, began as protests against a brief social media ban but quickly expanded to reflect broader anger over corruption and a struggling economy.
Interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki has urged voters to cast their ballots "without any fear", as thousands of soldiers and police have been deployed to secure polling stations.
‘A changing point for Nepalis’
A wave of younger candidates has entered the race promising to revive Nepal’s weak economy, challenging veteran politicians who have dominated politics for decades and argue that their experience ensures stability and security.
"We are so hopeful," said Sashi Gurung, 33, who will vote in Kathmandu.
"This election is not a normal election. This is going to be one of the changing points for Nepalis, for Nepal."
What are the key areas?
Helicopters have been used to transport voting materials to remote snowbound mountain regions across Nepal, which is home to eight of the world’s ten highest peaks, including Mount Everest.
However, much attention will be on the farming plains south of Kathmandu, where all three prime ministerial hopefuls are contesting seats , a shift from earlier elections that largely focused on the capital.
KP Sharma Oli, Balendra Shah and other key candidates
One of the key battlegrounds is the usually quiet eastern town of Jhapa, where two major rivals are locked in a direct contest.
KP Sharma Oli, the 74-year-old Marxist leader who was ousted as prime minister last year and is seeking a comeback, is being challenged in his home constituency by former Kathmandu mayor Balendra Shah, a 35-year-old rapper-turned-politician.
The Jhapa-5 constituency, which has about 163,000 voters, will determine whether Oli retains his seat or whether Shah enters parliament.
Shah, representing the centrist Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), has positioned himself as a symbol of youth-driven political change, urging voters to "ring the bell" of change, referring to the party’s election symbol.
Another contender for prime minister is Gagan Thapa, 49, the new leader of Nepal’s oldest political party, the Nepali Congress. He told AFP he wants to end the "old age" club of revolving veteran leaders.
"So many people, including Gen Z, sacrificed their lives," said Shiv Shrestha, 57, who will vote in Jhapa district.
"There has to be change," he added. "Corruption must stop, and more employment opportunities should be created here in Nepal. What happened last year should not happen again."
When to expect the results?
More than 3,400 candidates are contesting 165 seats through direct elections for the 275-member House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament. Another 110 seats will be allocated through party lists.
Nepal’s rugged mountainous terrain poses logistical challenges in transporting ballot boxes once voting ends.
Results under the proportional representation system are expected to take longer.
Analysts say the election is unlikely to produce a clear majority for any single party.
Final results could take several days, and forming a coalition government may take even longer if negotiations between parties prove difficult. Voting will close at 5:00 pm.
Kathmandu, the capital city, has 10 parliamentary constituencies. Talking to ANI, Election Officer of Kathmandu-1 Churaman Khadka says, "We are ready for free and fair elections. Through this election, the House of Representatives will be formed with 165 parliamentarians elected under the first past the post system, and the remaining 110 members will be elected under the proportional representative system."
