Nepal government to ease coronavirus lockdown in some areas

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 16:20 IST

The Nepal government has decided to ease the ongoing nationwide coronavirus lockdown in some low-risk areas, including the Kathmandu valley. The government had enforced the lockdown on March 24 to contain the spread of the deadly virus. On May 30, it extended the lockdown for the seventh time till June 14.

Nepal has recorded over 4,360 cases and 15 deaths due to the disease.

A Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday decided to change the modality of the lockdown in an attempt to gradually resume economic activities, sources said. The meeting has decided to allow operation of businesses, industries and private vehicles in Kathmandu Valley and other districts that have recorded fewer cases of COVID-19.

However, the decision is yet to be officially announced and is expected to come into effect from Friday onwards.

According to the sources, private vehicles will be allowed to operate on an odd-even basis in a bid to avoid traffic congestion. Private four-wheelers will be allowed to carry only two passengers, including the driver, while two-wheelers will not be allowed to carry pillion riders.

The Cabinet laid an emphasis on adopting precautionary measures, including social distance in order to check further spread of the the coronavirus. The movement of people to Kathmandu from other districts will be halted until the situation in the country improves further. The Cabinet meeting has decided not to allow long-route passenger bus services. Schools, colleges, cinema halls and other places of public gathering will continue to remain closed. The restrictions on international and domestic flights will also continue. Meanwhile, hundreds of youths on Thursday staged a demonstration in front of the prime minister’s official residence in Baluwatar, demanding easing of the lockdown, making purchase of coronavirus-related medicine transparent, expanding COVID-19 tests and implementing effective measures to control the spread of the disease.

The protesters were chanting anti-government slogans and carrying placards that read “Disease or hunger?”, “We don’t need MCC; don’t sell the country”, “No transparency, no farsightedness, why is there always incompetency?” and “Sanitise the government.” In another development, 150 Nepalese female labourers, who were stranded in Kuwait, were repatriated to Kathmandu on Thursday on a chartered flight.