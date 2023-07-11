Nepal chopper, owned by Manang Air, crashes killing five. Here are 5 things about the company

A Manang Air helicopter, with six people onboard, crashed in Nepal on Tuesday when it was coming from Surke in Solukhunvhu district, which is home to Mount Everest and several other high mountain peaks. Rescuers are found five bodies and are looking for the sixth person aboard, as per Reuters.

The helicopter, carrying five Mexican nationals along with a Nepali pilot, went missing near a place called Likkhu.

Here are five things to know about the Manang Air helicopter:

Founded in 1997, Manang Air is a helicopter airline based in Kathmandu. It has been operating helicopters in commercial air transportation within the Nepalese territory under the Regulation of Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal. The company provides chartered services and is focused on personalised services such as adventure flights helicopter excursions or expedition work. Manang Air owns several helicopters including AS350 B3 (H125) series helicopters and Airbus Helicopter AS350 B3 (H125). These are supported by Turbomeca 2D1 engines, which are adequate for high altitude flights. The company says that its helicopters are maintained by “specialized manpower and 100 percent quality maintenance with accident-free flying hours”. Manang Air also runs operations to support trekkers and pilgrims and also offer air Logistics support to Nepal's government agencies.

