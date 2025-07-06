Search
Sunday, Jul 06, 2025
Nepal hit by magnitude 3.5 earthquake, second in a week

ANI |
Updated on: Jul 06, 2025 12:42 PM IST

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hit Nepal on Sunday morning, as reported by the National Center of Seismology (NCS).

Shallow earthquakes are more dangerous than deeper ones due to their greater energy release closer to the Earth's surface.(Representational image)

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 8:21 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

It struck at a depth of 10 kilometres on 27.70 N Latitude and 87.76 Longitude.

The NCS wrote, “EQ of M: 3.5, On: 06/07/2025 08:21:30 IST, Lat: 27.70 N, Long: 87.76 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nepal.”

Earlier on June 29, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 had struck Nepal, as reported by the NCS.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage. Further details are awaited.

Shallow earthquakes are more dangerous than deeper ones due to their greater energy release closer to the Earth's surface, causing stronger ground shaking and increased damage to structures and casualties, compared to deeper earthquakes, which lose energy as they travel to the surface.

Nepal is highly earthquake-prone due to its location on a convergent boundary where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates collide. This collision generates immense pressure and stress, which is released as earthquakes. Nepal is also situated in a subduction zone where the Indian Plate is sliding beneath the Eurasian Plate, further increasing stress and strain.

Nepal lies in the Himalayan region, a zone of intense seismic activity caused by the ongoing collision of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. This collision results in the Indian plate pushing beneath the Eurasian plate in a process called subduction, creating immense pressure and strain on the Earth's crust.

The subduction zone further amplifies the stress, making Nepal highly vulnerable to earthquakes. The collision also contributes to the uplift of the Himalayan mountains, adding to the overall seismic activity in the region.

Nepal has a long history of earthquakes, including devastating events like the 2015 earthquake.

