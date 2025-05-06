Nepal MP claims Pak army delegation in Kathmandu amid standoff with India post Pahalgam attack

An 11-member delegation of the Pakistani Army is in Kathmandu following the Pahalgam terror attack, a Nepali Member of Parliament, Amresh Kumar Singh, claimed on Tuesday. The MP laid out the details of the flight from which the Pakistani delegation arrived in Kathmandu(ANI)

Addressing the meeting of House of Representatives on Tuesday, the independent MP said, "There is tension between India and Pakistan after attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam. War can break out at any time. In such a situation, the Nepal government has invited an 11-member delegation of the Pakistani army...What message does the Government of Nepal trying to send out?"

The MP further laid out the details of the flight from which the Pakistani delegation arrived in Kathmandu, "That Pakistani Army delegation came on Qatar Airways flight number 646... under the leadership of Mansur Ansari", said MP Singh.

"Can we take anyone's side? The timing is not right. I don't mean that Pakistanis should not come but it is the time when a Nepali citizen also was killed in that terror attack."

The Nepal Army is yet to comment on the issue.

Meanwhile, in a setback for Pakistan, the United Nations Security Council members raised tough questions for Pakistan at its informal closed door session on Monday.

There was no statement published by the UN body following the "closed consultations" that was requested by Pakistan, a non-permanent member of the Council whose presidency for the month of May is currently held by Greece.

Sources told ANI that UN Security Council members raised tough questions for Pakistan at its informal closed door session. The members refused to accept the "false flag" narrative planted by the Pakistani side and asked whether the Lashkar-e-Taiba, a proscribed terror organisation with deep ties to Pakistan, was likely to be involved in the terror attack.

Pakistan based Dawn News has reported that water flows in the Chenab, recorded at the Marala head works, decreased from up to 35,000 cusecs on Sunday to about 3,100 cusecs on Monday morning. Chenab is very important for Pakistan's irrigation system, as its canals, including the UCC and BRB canals, irrigate a vast tract of agricultural land in Punjab.

India had held the Indus Water treaty in abeyance following the Pahalgam attack and the shortage of water is seen as a likely fallout of that.